[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Avenger Grips

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A pair of tempered darksteel grips used in making avengers.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
1
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

