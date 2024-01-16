Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Authentic Sultana's Seven

Item Details

Details

A faithful recreation of the stained glass artwork that adorned the main stage at Ul'dah's Rising festival. The historic moment when Nanamo Ul Namo and her seven most trusted followers confronted a baying crowd and restored peace to the city is captured in all its glory. Those present at the time of the event have described the determined expressions to be particularly authentic. For aesthetic reasons, however, the artist has wisely chosen not to include the angry mob.

Attributes

