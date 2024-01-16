Authentic Starlight Roll Cake

Two cream-filled sponge cakes complete with strawberries on top. While it may not be the most obvious choice for a festive treat, the color scheme certainly conjures up images of the Starlight Celebration. The authenticity extends to the cream inside, which contains actual snow, although this does dilute the flavor somewhat. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Piety Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No