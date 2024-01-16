Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Authentic Starlight Donuts

Item Details

Details

Festive treats for those who prefer to express their Starlight spirit through eating until they lose consciousness. While one may be forgiven for mistaking these for leftovers from a previous year, that could not be further from the truth, according to their baker. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Piety Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV's Online Store Adds New Emote and Kicks Off Winter Sale
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Online Store Updates With Holiday Items and Heavensturn 2022 Gear
Mike Williams
FFXIV Online Store Adds Previous Valentione's Day Rewards and Limited-Time Sale
Mills Webster