Authentic Starlight Donuts
Festive treats for those who prefer to express their Starlight spirit through eating until they lose consciousness. While one may be forgiven for mistaking these for leftovers from a previous year, that could not be further from the truth, according to their baker. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Piety Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)