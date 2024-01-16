Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Authentic Starlight Celebration Advertisement

Item Details

Details

A hand-painted notice advertising the Starlight Celebration of a year gone by.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV's Online Store Adds New Emote and Kicks Off Winter Sale
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Online Store Updates With Holiday Items and Heavensturn 2022 Gear
Mike Williams
Love for Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is Timeless
Michael Higham