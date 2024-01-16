Authentic Silver Starlight Sentinel

A potted conifer displayed in homes during the Starlight Celebration. Its snowy color will make your décor sumptuous─and your gatherings lively as you argue with friends and neighbors over whether it is superior to the more traditional green. It is not known how long ago it was placed in its ceramic prison, and some attribute its unnatural longevity to it having formed a blood pact with a voidsent, which may be unlikely considering its distinct lack of blood.

Available for Purchase with gil No