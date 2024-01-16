Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Authentic Pumpkin Pie Set

Item Details

Details

This recreation of an All Saints' Wake staple is so authentic that you can almost believe it's really puréed pumpkin mixed with cream, eggs, and spices, and baked into a flaky, buttery crust. Almost. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Tenacity Bonus: +4% (Max 12) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 8) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Adds Previous Valentione's Day Rewards and Limited-Time Sale
Mills Webster
FFXIV Store Kicks Off Moonfire Faire Sale Ahead of 2022 Event
Mike Williams
The Balloon Mount Spies On Old Valentione Items At The FFXIV Online Store
Mike Williams