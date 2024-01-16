Authentic Pumpkin Pastry Platter

In the authentic spirit of All Saints' Wake, each of these pastries is pumpkin-flavored...except for the pumpkin-shaped one, which was deemed thematically sufficient regardless. In the even more authentic spirit of All Saints' Wake, there are more of them than is advisable to consume in one sitting. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Critical Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No