A delightful set of bite-sized morsels of baked chocolate fashioned to resemble spriggans. So delicious you're certain to for more! ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Determination Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No