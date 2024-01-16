Authentic Festive Sushi Balls

Put off by the oblongitudinal proportions of regular sushi? Well, your prayers have been answered. All the fresh fish and vinegared rice you love, authentically ham-fisted into semi-sophisticated spheroids perfect for popping. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Piety Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No