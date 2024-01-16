Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Authentic Festive Sushi Balls

Item Details

Details

Put off by the oblongitudinal proportions of regular sushi? Well, your prayers have been answered. All the fresh fish and vinegared rice you love, authentically ham-fisted into semi-sophisticated spheroids perfect for popping. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Piety Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Adds Previous Valentione's Day Rewards and Limited-Time Sale
Mills Webster
FFXIV Store Kicks Off Moonfire Faire Sale Ahead of 2022 Event
Mike Williams
The Balloon Mount Spies On Old Valentione Items At The FFXIV Online Store
Mike Williams