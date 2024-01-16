Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Authentic Eggcentric Chocolate Cake

Item Details

Details

A staggeringly sweet chocolate cake served with chocolate bunnies and what one can only hope are chocolate eggs, rather than authentic ones that might have been farm-fresh as of last year. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Critical Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Attributes

