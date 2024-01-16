Authentic Costa del Hielo

A delicious chilled dessert created by the confectioner Nekeke, this icy treat is both refreshing and easy on the waistline, as it largely consists of frozen water. Guaranteed to be exactly as hydrating as it has always been. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Skill Speed Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No