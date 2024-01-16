Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Authentic Broken Heart Chair (Left)

Item Details

Details

Half a heart. Also half a chair. One hundred percent authentic.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Online Store Adds Previous Valentione's Day Rewards and Limited-Time Sale
Mills Webster
FFXIV Store Kicks Off Moonfire Faire Sale Ahead of 2022 Event
Mike Williams
The Balloon Mount Spies On Old Valentione Items At The FFXIV Online Store
Mike Williams