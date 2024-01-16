Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Austere Cowl
Body - Item Level 60
Item Details
204
Magic Defense
116
Defense
Details
Cannot equip gear to head.
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
221 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+29
Spell Speed
+29
Critical Hit
+41
Intelligence
+28
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
60
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
