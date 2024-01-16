Games
Auspicious Kamuy Fife
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
The prophetic song of this stout flute is said to summon a kamuy blessed by Lord Byakko himself.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Materiel Container 3.0 or 4.0 Guide - Which is Better?
Dillon Skiffington
All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle