Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented True Linen Breeches of Maiming
Legs - Item Level 360
Item Details
HQ
256
Magic Defense
327
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+116
Vitality
+119
Critical Hit
+113
Direct Hit Rate
+79
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
360
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Dragoon Job Guide for FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
Preview of New FFXIV Patch 6.2 Gear: Abyssos Raid, Crafted, and Tomestone Sets
Mike Williams