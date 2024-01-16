Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Shire Philosopher's Thighboots
Feet - Item Level 270
Item Details
197
Magic Defense
113
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
794 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+57
Spell Speed
+41
Intelligence
+60
Determination
+58
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
270
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium