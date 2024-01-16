Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Scaevan Magitek Wings
Sage's Arm - Item Level 400
Item Details
92
Physical Damage
85.87
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1617 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+148
Vitality
+145
Critical Hit
+101
Determination
+144
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
400
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
