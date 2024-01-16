Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Scaevan Gloves of Healing
Hands - Item Level 400
Item Details
295
Magic Defense
169
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
890 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+90
Vitality
+87
Spell Speed
+87
Determination
+61
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
400
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
