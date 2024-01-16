Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Rinascita Pendulums
Sage's Arm - Item Level 620
Item Details
HQ
111
Physical Damage
103.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+297
Piety
+175
Vitality
+286
Critical Hit
+249
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams
Preview of New FFXIV Patch 6.4 Gear: Anabaseios Raid, Crafted, and Tomestone Sets
Mike Williams
,
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu