FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Augmented Rinascita Earring of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 620
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
739 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+142
Vitality
+152
Skill Speed
+120
Determination
+84
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
