FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Rinascita Coat of Healing
Body - Item Level 620
Item Details
HQ
690
Magic Defense
394
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+286
Piety
+241
Vitality
+275
Determination
+169
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
620
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
