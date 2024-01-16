Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Augmented Radiant's Torquetum

Item Details

119

126.93

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot Astrologian Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV 6.18 Just Made It Easy to Get the Best Weapons in the Game
Michael Higham
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon