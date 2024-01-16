Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Radiant's Shield
Shield - Item Level 600
Item Details
1267
Block Strength
1267
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
591 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+85
Vitality
+89
Critical Hit
+53
Determination
+76
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
600
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV 6.1 Gear Guide: How to Get Bluefeather, Panthean, and Augmented Gear
Michael Higham