FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Radiant's Partisan
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 600
Item Details
119
Physical Damage
111.07
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+296
Vitality
+310
Critical Hit
+186
Direct Hit Rate
+266
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
600
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
