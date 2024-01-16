Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Augmented Radiant's Earrings of Fending
Earrings - Item Level 600
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
739 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+142
Vitality
+148
Skill Speed
+89
Determination
+127
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
600
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon