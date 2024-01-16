Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Augmented Radiant's Choker of Fending

Item Details

1

1

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Paladin Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Mike Williams
Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon