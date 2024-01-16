Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Augmented Primal Ring of Casting
Ring - Item Level 240
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
535 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+39
Spell Speed
+43
Critical Hit
+30
Intelligence
+42
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
240
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
FFXIV Maintenance Scheduled for Patch 6.18 Hotfixes (July 12)
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham