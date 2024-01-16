Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Night's Wolf
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 660
Item Details
131
Physical Damage
122.27
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+409
Vitality
+456
Critical Hit
+212
Direct Hit Rate
+303
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
