FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Lunar Envoy's Jacket of Fending
Body - Item Level 630
Item Details
1121
Magic Defense
1121
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+336
Tenacity
+273
Vitality
+363
Determination
+191
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
630
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
