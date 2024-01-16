Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Law's Order Corselet of Aiming
Body - Item Level 510
Item Details
431
Magic Defense
431
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+202
Dexterity
+195
Skill Speed
+134
Determination
+191
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
