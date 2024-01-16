Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Hellhound Scythe
Reaper's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
9.6
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
RPR - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Vitality
+0
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
