FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Gemkeep's Coronal
Head - Item Level 200
Item Details
159
Magic Defense
80
Defense
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
CP
+4
Control
+101
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
200
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
