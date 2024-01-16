Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Augmented Facet Earrings of Slaying
Earrings - Item Level 460
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
PGL LNC MNK DRG SAM RPR - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
739 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+76
Vitality
+77
Critical Hit
+76
Determination
+54
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
460
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
