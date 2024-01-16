Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Facet Cyclas of Striking
Body - Item Level 460
Item Details
HQ
355
Magic Defense
355
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+155
Vitality
+156
Critical Hit
+154
Direct Hit Rate
+108
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
460
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
