[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Augmented Dragonsung Raising Hammer
Armorer's Primary Tool - Item Level 485
Item Details
51
Physical Damage
47.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Skysteel tool.
Classes
ARM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+434
Craftsmanship
+794
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
