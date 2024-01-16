Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Crystarium Manatrigger
Gunbreaker's Arm - Item Level 500
Item Details
102
Physical Damage
95.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GNB - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+197
Vitality
+203
Critical Hit
+136
Determination
+194
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
500
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
