[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Classical Milpreves
Sage's Arm - Item Level 590
Item Details
HQ
105
Physical Damage
98
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+252
Vitality
+235
Critical Hit
+164
Determination
+234
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
590
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
FFXIV Best in Slot Sage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Best in Slot Astrologian Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon