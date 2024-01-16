Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Augmented Bozjan Hood of Fending
Head - Item Level 495
Item Details
566
Magic Defense
566
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+118
Vitality
+121
Critical Hit
+116
Determination
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium