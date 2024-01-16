Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Augmented Black Willow Necklace of Fending

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.18 Job Changes Buff Tanks, Ranged DPS in PVP; New Season Rewards
Michael Higham
FFXIV Black Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Samurai Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster