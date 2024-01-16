Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Atma of the Scorpion
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
The crystallized essence of the fallen, won from a battle in southern Thanalan.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Atma Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: All 12 Atma FATE Locations
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams
FFXIV Nexus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: Light Farming in 2022
Mike Williams