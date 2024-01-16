Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Asuran Ring of Healing
Ring - Item Level 180
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
401 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+33
Piety
+38
Vitality
+29
Critical Hit
+27
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
