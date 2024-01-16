Games
Asuran Hara-ate of Fending
Body - Item Level 180
Item Details
312
Magic Defense
312
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
883 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+67
Vitality
+65
Skill Speed
+53
Direct Hit Rate
+76
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
