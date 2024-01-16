Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Astronomia Sandals

Item Details

491

281

Details

IL and attributes synced to current job level.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
How To Exchange Tomestones of Astronomy in Final Fantasy Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
How Tomestones Are Changing in FFXIV 6.2; Astronomy, Aphorism, Causality, and More
Michael Higham