Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Astral Totem

Item Details

Details

A small statue overflowing with astral energy. It is unclear exactly who crafted it.

Attributes

Related Posts

PSA: FFXIV Lets You Trade EX Trial Totems for Lynx Mounts in Patch 6.2
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham