Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Astral Archon Egg

Item Details

Details

A prophetic egg given an astral charge.

Attributes

Related Posts

Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
PSA: FFXIV Lets You Trade EX Trial Totems for Lynx Mounts in Patch 6.2
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endwalker Trial Guide: The Dark Inside
Mike Williams