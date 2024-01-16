Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Asphodelos War Scythe

Item Details

120

128

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Unlock Abyssos Raids (Normal and Savage) in FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker Soundtrack Launches in February With Wind-Up Vrtra Minion
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV: All the New Dragonsong Ultimate Weapons of the Heavens and How to Get Them
Michael Higham