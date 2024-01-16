Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Asphodelos Samurai Blade
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 605
Item Details
120
Physical Damage
105.6
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1861 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+304
Vitality
+320
Critical Hit
+269
Determination
+188
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
605
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
