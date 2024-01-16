Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Asphodelos Himation of Striking
Body - Item Level 600
Item Details
575
Magic Defense
575
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1706 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+285
Vitality
+299
Critical Hit
+180
Determination
+257
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
600
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
