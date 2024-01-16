Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Armored Weapon Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Tower of Zot
Michael Higham
Fire Emblem Heroes Peony Guide - Build Recommendations & Analysis
Dillon Skiffington
Fallout 76 Perk Cards Guide - Getting Card Packs, Sharing Perks
Dillon Skiffington